A shooting in a Pueblo neighborhood early Thursday left one man dead, according to police.
Just before 7 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Portland Avenue and 9th Street on the east side of the city, said police spokesman Sgt. Frank Ortega. When they arrived, police found an adult “seriously injured” with at least one gunshot wound.
Emergency crews rushed the shooting victim to a nearby hospital, where he later died, Ortega said. The victim’s name has not been released.
No suspect information is available, Ortega said. Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the shooting, is asked to call Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP.