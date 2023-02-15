A man has been arrested in Monument and faces domestic violence charges and sexual exploitation of a child after a domestic incident, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Eric Irwin, 51, was charged with harassment after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence incident in the 17000 block of Sierra Way on Jan. 23. Deputies learned that an argument started because Irwin was allegedly in possession of child sexual abuse material, police said.

Following an investigation, Irwin was arrested Feb. 8 on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child and criminal invasion of privacy.

Irwin is in custody in El Paso County on $100,000 bond, court records show. He is set to appear in court in the sexual abuse case Friday.