A man has been arrested following a spree of throwing small explosives at homes in northeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said beginning on July 25, at least three homes in the neighborhoods near the 5300 block of Balsam Street and the 6000 block of Scout Drive were hit by incendiary devices, more commonly known as “Molotov cocktails.”

According to officials, one home on Balsam Street was hit and damaged multiple times, and two homes in Scout Drive were each hit one time.

In response, a joint investigation was launched by the Colorado Springs Police Department, Colorado Springs Fire Department, with technical expertise and assistance provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, according to the release.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Officers with CSPD’s Stetson Hills Division received reports that the suspect who had been throwing the explosives to be in Stellar and Fossil Drive. When officers contacted the suspect, police said he was in possession of a possible incendiary device.

Officials identified the suspect as 21-year-old Richard Macklin from Colorado Springs. Macklin is facing felony charges of first-degree arson, and possession of an incendiary device.

Anyone who was a witness or has information pertaining to the investigation is being asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to leave an anonymous tip with the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7867.