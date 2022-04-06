The mother of a 12-year-old girl who went missing from the Colorado Springs area in February has been arrested, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
The girl, Kaydence Reaume, has been found safe, the Sheriff's Office said.
Her mother, Kayla Brookshire, 33, is accused of felony violation of a custody order, the Sheriff's Office said.
She was arrested March 30 in Michigan by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, and she is being held there awaiting extradition to Colorado and to be brought to the El Paso County jail.
Her daughter was last seen Feb. 14 leaving with Brookshire from her father's home in a neighborhood east of Colorado Springs. The girl was supposed to return to her father that evening but she never did, the Sheriff's Office said.
The girl's father has legal custody of his daughter, officials said.
It was believed that Brookshire with Reaume was headed to the Denver or Greeley areas, where she has ties, officers said.