The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile from the Colorado Springs area, according to a department announcement on X.

Police said 16-year-old Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Bancozi was reported missing on Aug. 13 by staff at a local group home. They were last seen leaving the facility on foot.

Officials said Bancozi was carrying a small black backpack and might be wearing a pair of tan, square-toed, pull-on Roper Cowboy boots with the American flag pictured on the boot's shaft. They are pictured with short, light-colored hair and brown eyes.

According to officials, Bancozi is known to travel utilizing truck stops. Anyone with information pertaining to their whereabouts is being asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.