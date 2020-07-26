AURORA, Colo. — Mayor Mike Coffman said that "Aurora cannot become a Portland" in a Facebook post on Sunday, after a protest at the Aurora Municipal Center the previous night turned violent.
Coffman said that he received a report that about 600 people attended the protest, and about 150 people stayed behind after it ended.
"Those who remained sought to bait the police into a confrontation and to destroy as much public property as possible," Coffman said in the post.
He said that the individuals who stayed behind were not protesters, but instead using the protest as cover for violent actions.
"I understand that our police department chose to show restraint last night by not using nonlethal munitions but now these individuals smell weakness, my concern is that they will be back again and again until they achieve their goal," Coffman continued.
Coffman said he requested a briefing on Monday from Aurora Police Department (APD) Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson for himself and the Aurora City Council. Coffman said he "will be asking why our courthouse was not adequately protected."
