A woman shot two rounds into a couple's front door and into their bedroom window Friday morning in Colorado Springs, police said.

A couple living in an apartment in the 3800 block of Village Road South heard loud banging on their door around 2 a.m. and saw a women wearing a pink face mask and baggy clothes gripping a pistol, police said.

While banging on the door, a single round discharged into the door. The couple looked out of their third story bedroom window when the woman shot another bullet toward the couple that went into the bedroom, then the woman ran, police said.

No one was injured and no arrest were made, police said.