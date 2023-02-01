Colorado Springs saw more homicides in 2022 than in any year since 1985, FBI data shows, even as pandemic highs were creeping down in other cities.

Fifty-four people were killed in murders and negligent homicides here in 2022. The previous record was set in 2021.

More than three-quarters of that number — 41 people — died by gunfire.

Young men and boys represented nearly a third of victims.

Colorado Springs, which had 10 more homicides than in 2021 and was on track to break a grim record even before the mass shooting at Club Q on Nov. 19.

El Paso County also had a record-setting year for homicides, with 72 in 2022 compared with 61 in 2021 and 55 in 2020, said Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly.

Colorado, by contrast, saw 366 homicides in 2021 and provisional data shows 236 homicides in 2022, according to the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Denver recorded 88 murders in 2022, the Denver Police Department reported, down from 96 in 2021 and 95 in 2020.