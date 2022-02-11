A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night east of downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. on the 3700 block of East Pikes Peak Avenue, just south of The Home Depot near South Academy Boulevard, police said. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound; he was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, police added.
Witnesses told police at least suspects are involved in the shooting. They fled before officers arrived, police said.
Detectives from the department's Homicide/Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.