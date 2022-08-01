A man and woman suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint early Monday were arrested, according to Colorado Springs police.
Gabriel Maestas and Brianna Coleman could face charges of armed robbery, vehicle theft and eluding police, police said.
Officers responded to a 6 a.m. call about a robbery at the Kum & Go at 441 Flyway Pt., on the east side of the city, just off Powers Boulevard. When they arrived, witnesses told police that a man walked into the store, brandished a gun and demanded money. After leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash, the man got into a tan pickup truck and drove away, police said.
Descriptions of the suspect and the vehicle were circulated around the city and at about 9:40 a.m. an officer spotted the truck near Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the suspect drove off, police said.
When the truck crashed into a parked car at East Bijou Street and Academy Boulevard, two people exited the vehicle and ran. After a brief foot chase, Maestas and Coleman were caught and arrested. Both had outstanding arrest warrants, police said.
Police later learned that the truck Coleman and Maestas were driving had been reported stolen.