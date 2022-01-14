Colorado Springs police arrested two men wanted on outstanding warrants Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city after officers suspected the men drove a stolen vehicle, police said.

Officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Circle Drive around 4:15 p.m. and followed the vehicle to a pawn shop, police said.

That's when officers arranged for support from the Tactical Enforcement Unit and managed to arrest 33-year-old Andrew McGee, who was wanted on six outstanding felony warrants, three misdemeanor warrants and was allegedly in possession of a stolen gun. He is a convicted felon, police said. The vehicle he was driving was stolen and he was also linked to three "recent" car thefts, officers said.

The passenger of the vehicle was also wanted on a warrant and was carrying illegal narcotics, according to police.

Officers also discovered many stolen items in the vehicle.

Both suspects were booked into the El Paso County jail, police said.