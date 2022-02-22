 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man wanted on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in southeast Colorado town

  • Updated
  • Comments
Shane Steward, wanted by Baca County, Springfield Police Department

Shane Steward is suspected of attempted first-degree murder.(Springfield Police)

A man is being sought by authorities in Colorado as he’s suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder, according to Gazette News partner KKTV.

On Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department shared a photo of Shane Steward. Springfield is a small town in Baca County on the southeast side of the state., KKTV reported. According to police, Steward is known to visit Walsh, the Vilas area, Springfield and Pritchett. No other details on the case were shared in the wanted poster, according to KKTV.

Shane Steward wanted poster

Authorities consider Steward armed and dangerous, KKTV reported. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-523-6241.

Read more at KKTV.com

Load comments

Online Poll

Did you watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

The Winter Games came to an end Sunday. Millions of people watched, but viewership was down compared to the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Did you tune in or tune out?

You voted:

Sign up for our newsletter

Subscribe to Gazette News Alerts

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe