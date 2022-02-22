Man wanted on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in southeast Colorado town

A man is being sought by authorities in Colorado as he’s suspected of attempted 1st-degree murder, according to Gazette News partner KKTV.
On Tuesday, the Springfield Police Department shared a photo of Shane Steward. Springfield is a small town in Baca County on the southeast side of the state., KKTV reported. According to police, Steward is known to visit Walsh, the Vilas area, Springfield and Pritchett. No other details on the case were shared in the wanted poster, according to KKTV.
Authorities consider Steward armed and dangerous, KKTV reported. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-523-6241.
