A man accused of assaulting a senior citizen was arrested Tuesday by a task force with the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect had allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old victim during a robbery, placing the victim in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where they still suffer from serious injuries, according to police.

Detectives located the suspect around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday walking alone along the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue. He was believed to possess a firearm at the time, police say.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released by police, had four active felony arrest warrants and a history of arrests on charges including aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and felony menacing.

Detectives ordered him to stop and attempted to surround him with their vehicles, but he began sprinting away while carrying a backpack. After ignoring an officer’s request to stop and running in the direction of an occupied business, a CSPD officer released a police dog, which quickly apprehended the suspect.

Officers retrieved three “very realistic ‘Air Soft’ type handguns” in the suspect’s backpack. He was provided medical attention on the scene before being taken to a hospital for minor injuries.