A man wanted for attempted murder in Mississippi was killed by police in a shootout Monday morning at a shopping center east of downtown Colorado Springs.

Officers first made contact with the man about 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North Circle Drive, just south of Platte Avenue, after being tipped off about his whereabouts, said police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik.

He drew a firearm and aimed at officers, with at least one of them returning fire at the man, Sokolik added.

The man fled north for about two blocks on Circle Drive before he encountered additional officers, Sokolik said. The man drew his weapon and exchanged gunfire with at least one officer.

The man died at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Joshua White, an owner of Midnight Games LLC, said he heard "several" gunshots after an officer pulled up to the scene.

He said some bullets struck his building, but that neither he nor anyone inside were hurt.

Per department policy, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.