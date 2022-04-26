Colorado Springs police are investigating a stabbing that took place downtown, officials with the police department announced.
Police were alerted to the stabbing in the 700 block of Cascade Avenue just before 6:50 p.m. Officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
Police have yet to identify the suspect in the incident but officials believe there is no threat to the community based on the details of the investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call police at 719-444-7000.