A suspect accused of shooting and killing a man and a dog in Pueblo has been arrested in New Mexico, the Pueblo Police Department reported Monday.

Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Berkley Avenue, just east of the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Officers found a deceased adult male and a "wounded dog" on scene, police said.

The dog was later "humanely put down" due to the severity of its injuries, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Around 11:10 a.m. Monday, police announced in a social media post that the homicide suspect has been arrested in Las Vegas, N.M. for an "unrelated" crime. The suspect's identity was not released.

The victim's name will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner when next-of-kin have been notified, police said.