The man arrested this week in the disappearance and death of 19-year-old Kara Nichols nearly a decade ago was questioned by law enforcement years ago in the case, an arrest affidavit shows.

Joel Hollendorfer, 46, was booked into the El Paso County jail this week on suspicion of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after female remains were found in Black Forest. The El Paso County Coroner's Office tentatively identified the remains as Nichols on Tuesday; that has since been confirmed, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Nichols' father reported her missing in 2012 after he last spoke with her Oct. 9 of that year, the affidavit said.

Deputies interviewed Hollendorfer in 2013 about Nichols' whereabouts after call records showed the two had been corresponding, the affidavit showed; investigators believe the two met after Nichols advertised "escort services" and Hollendorfer strangled her to death, the affidavit said.

Deputies investigated the property in 2014 where Hollendorfer lived with his parents, 9665 Burgess Road, after using "cadaver dogs" to search the property. Hollendorfer's mother, Betty Hollendorfer, walked with deputies and pointed out several locations where the family had buried horses and other animals, the affidavit read.

Deputies also tried "on numerous occasions" to contact Kristina Palmer, Joel Hollendorfer's wife, who refused to cooperate with deputies, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Palmer was contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the start of this month and told investigators that Joel admitted to her that he "accidentally killed an escort he hired." Palmer said Joel felt responsible for his father's death in 2014 because of the guilt he put on his parents for telling them about killing Nichols. He also told Palmer he buried Nichols' body at one of the horse graves with plastic bags and lime, the affidavit said.

Sheriff Bill Elder had said earlier this week that deputies had found critical, new information upon conducting another interview with a witness as part of a routine cold case review.

Hollendorfer was arrested on Feb. 7 on an unrelated warrant and was then questioned by detectives. He denied meeting with Nichols and killing her. Detectives asked him to identify where the horse graves were located using Google Maps. Detectives asked the same of Betty Hollendorfer, who identified a spot where her favorite horse, Milo, was buried, the affidavit said.

Detectives excavated that site and found black plastic bags and human remains, the affidavit said.