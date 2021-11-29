Colorado Springs police arrested a man suspected of driving under the influence after he collided with another car while driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 on Sunday, law enforcement said.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Andrew Lee shortly after 2:20 a.m. near the northbound Cimarron Street exit after he injured two occupants of a Dodge Charger while driving a van southbound in the northbound lanes of interstate traffic, police said.

Emergency responders transported Lee and the occupants of the Charger to local hospitals. The interstate was shut down for several hours.