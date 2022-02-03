Police lights
Gazette file

A man was arrested Wednesday night after a fight at a Colorado Springs convenience store left another man unconscious, police said.

Tyrek Jumar Williams II was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

A clerk at 7-Eleven on the 500 block of South Nevada Avenue near downtown reported just before 6:45 p.m. that two men were fighting. "The suspect had beat the victim unconscious and was continuing to assault him," police said in a report.

Williams stopped the beating when firefighters arrived at the store, police said. He was taken into custody once officers responded.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Reporter

Chhun Sun is The Gazette's morning breaking news reporter. A Thailand-born Cambodian-American, he joined The Gazette's staff in April 2015 — covering everything from public safety to sports and outdoors to local/state politics.

Load comments