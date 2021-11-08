Colorado Springs police arrested a man on suspicion of arson and first-degree murder after a third-story apartment unit caught fire and a man inside the apartment jumped from a window and died, law enforcement said.

Officers took 20-year-old Trey Dove into custody after the third-story unit in Enfield Apartments, 3010 N. Hancock Ave., filled with smoke and flames Sunday night and a person was found dead outside the building beneath the burning unit's window, police said.

Witness told firefighters the man jumped to escape the fire's smoke and flames, said Capt. Mike Smaldino, spokesman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters pulled another person from the third story and transported them to a hospital after they suffered smoke inhalation.

It took 30 firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish the flames. Firefighters managed to keep the flames to one unit, but surrounding apartments possibly sustained smoke damage.

Firefighters detained Dove as a possible suspect and police later took him into custody on suspicion of intentionally starting the fire, police said.