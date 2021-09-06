COLORADO SPRINGS FLEA MARKET 3

The Colorado Springs Flea Market began in 1978 on North Nevada Avenue and moved to Platte Avenue in 1993.

A man who was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the Colorado Springs Flea Market has died, police said Monday.

The victim has not yet been identified.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Violent-crime detectives interviewed the person who allegedly stabbed the man, along with several witnesses, authorities said.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, but no arrests had been made as of mid-day Monday, police said.

Additional witnesses or anyone with information about the case are asked to call police at (719) 444-7000.

Anonymous reports can be made to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, (719) 634-7867.

