A man who was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the Colorado Springs Flea Market has died, police said Monday.
The victim has not yet been identified.
An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Violent-crime detectives interviewed the person who allegedly stabbed the man, along with several witnesses, authorities said.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, but no arrests had been made as of mid-day Monday, police said.
Additional witnesses or anyone with information about the case are asked to call police at (719) 444-7000.
Anonymous reports can be made to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers, (719) 634-7867.
