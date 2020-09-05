A man was shot to death in southeast Colorado Springs late Friday night.
Police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 4500 block of London Lane at around 10 p.m. Responding officers found a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound.
“Basic information at this time, investigation revealed there had been a physical altercation that devolved into a shooting,” police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik told Gazette news partner KKTV.
Zach Johnson, who lives near the shooting scene, told KKTV he heard gunshots while smoking outside his home.
“I hear a gunshot. I go inside, obviously. I hear a gunshot pretty close. ... And then, once the ambulance pulls up, they pull somebody on the stretcher. They got a blanket over their face,” he told KKTV.
The victim's name has not yet been released.