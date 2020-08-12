A man was seriously injured early Wednesday when he was struck by a bullet fired into an apartment building bordering Valley-Hi Golf Course in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The name of the victim and the circumstances of the shooting at 3:43 a.m. at 813 S. Circle Drive were not released.
No arrests have been announced and police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said there are no suspects.
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at a building near the intersection of South Circle and Winnepeg Drive. pic.twitter.com/4w6DdAPcxV— Jessy Snouwaert (@JessySnouwaert) August 12, 2020
