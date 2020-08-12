shooting 081220

Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting at a building near the intersection of South Circle and Winnepeg Drive. Photo by Jessica Snouwaert, The Gazette.

A man was seriously injured early Wednesday when he was struck by a bullet fired into an apartment building bordering Valley-Hi Golf Course in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.

The name of the victim and the circumstances of the shooting at 3:43 a.m. at 813 S. Circle Drive were not released.

No arrests have been announced and police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik said there are no suspects.

