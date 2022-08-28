Colorado Springs police are looking for suspects in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries outside a convenience store in east Colorado Springs on Saturday.

At about 10:20 p.m., officers in the area of Airport Road heard multiple gunshots, police said. As they responded, they received a dispatch call about a shooting at the Loaf & Jug at 5375 Airport Road in east Colorado Springs.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds, officials said. They performed “immediate medical intervention” until paramedics arrived. The wounded man was taken to a local hospital and, despite the nature of his injuries, is expected to survive, according to police.

No suspect information is currently available, officials said.