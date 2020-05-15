A man was shot and killed after he allegedly dragged a Pueblo police officer with a stolen car Friday morning, authorities said.
About 2 a.m., an officer found a stolen sedan with a woman and man inside, the department said. Police say they are still investigating the circumstances, but reported that the officer was dragged by the car after approaching it.
The officer fired his gun and struck both people inside the car, authorities said. The man, whose name has not yet been released, died on the scene and the woman was brought to a hospital in serious condition.
The officer, whose name has also not been released, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and will be placed on paid administrative leave.
The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will investigate the shooting, per protocol.
The shooting is the department's third officer-involved shooting this year.