A 34-year-old Colorado Springs man who was shot on the city's north side last month died Saturday, police said.
Ernesto Villagran was still in the hospital when he succumbed to his injuries, police said in a Thursday news release. His death is the 44th homicide in the city in 2021.
Just after 10 p.m. Dec. 15, officers found two men with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in a parking lot on the 8100 block of North Academy Boulevard. Police said the shootings happened at a nearby business.
Both men were taken to a hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was eventually released, while Villagran stayed for further medical treatment, police said.
The police department's Homicide/Assault Unit took over the investigation on Dec. 16, the day after the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.
