A man with a gunshot wound to the face found his way to a nearby residence early Friday morning before being taken to the hospital, The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said.
The man's condition is not known at this time, the Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, a resident called 911 and said there was a man bleeding heavily at his front door, according to the release. The man had a gunshot wound to his face, deputies determined.
Deputies determined the man was shot in the area of Coventry Drive and South Academy Boulevard based on information he gave them, and investigators found evidence "to corroborate" what the gunshot victim had said, according to the release.
At least six law enforcement vehicles from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol were on the scene on the south side of South Academy Boulevard as of about 8:30 a.m.
Law enforcement officials had placed evidence markers on the side of the road near an older white car. Officials appeared to be searching the ground near the car.
Some roads were closed in the area, which is northeast of the South Academy/I-25 interchange. One lane of northbound South Academy was reopened shortly after 8 a.m.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone in the area of the shooting between 4 and 6 Friday morning to contact them at 719-520-6666.
Regarding the Coventry / S. Academy shooting investigation, NB S. Academy Blvd is now open to 1 lane at Hartford. Please drive cautiously through the area and be aware of emergency vehicles and personnel. https://t.co/STXlIYYoY2 pic.twitter.com/y9VCQ2ba4S— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 19, 2021
The EPSO Patrol Division is investigating a shooting that occurred near Coventry / S. Academy. NB S. Academy Blvd is closed from Hartford. Avoid the area. Media staging info to follow. pic.twitter.com/Rci6YETi4W— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 19, 2021