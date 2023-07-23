A man suffered a gunshot wound on Friday, but did not tell authorities about it until the following day, according to Colorado Springs police officials.

Christopher Beacham, 35, called a local business on Saturday morning and asked an employee to call 911 because Beacham had been shot the day before, police said. Two officers contacted Beacham in the 3200 block on North Chestnut Street and verified that he had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper right arm.

After providing on-scene care and alerting medical personnel, the officers questioned Beacham about where the shooting occurred, what led to the incident and any suspect information, but Beacham refused to cooperate, they said.

“Absent cooperation from the victim, there are no further investigative leads at this time,” officials said.