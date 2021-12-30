The El Paso County Coroner identified a man police shot dead last week after he was suspected of firing bullets into a house and at officers near northern Colorado Springs Thursday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced.
The coroner's office identified 59-year-old Zillanz Winter Falcon as the man suspected of shooting at his neighbors in the 6900 block of Palace Drive around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, deputies said.
Officers tried to take the suspected shooter into custody but he barricaded himself in a home with another person until the early morning hours of Dec. 22, deputies said.
Colorado Springs Police's tactical enforcement units responded to the scene to negotiate with the suspect, but he fired at least one shot at the officers, deputies said.
At least one officer then fired at least one shot into the home where the suspect was barricaded. The person trapped inside with the suspect was rescued and officers entered the home and found the suspect dead with a gunshot wound, deputies said.
No one else was injured and the officer involved, Sergeant Jason Reeser, who joined the department in 2004, was placed on administrative leave, Colorado Springs police said.
The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner's Office, deputies said.
