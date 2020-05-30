A man was shot Friday night by an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy during a domestic violence call, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. Friday east of Colorado Springs on Chiricahua Drive, just north of Peterson and Galley roads. A woman reported that her husband was "drunk and was trying to hurt her" while her child was home, KKTV reported.
Deputies arrived and heard multiple shots, KKTV reported. The armed man was found in the middle of the road, where he was met with commands. KKTV reported that the man pointed a gun at a deputy, who fired her weapon at least once and hit him, KKTV reported.
No other injuries were reported.