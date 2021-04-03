A man was shot and killed following an interaction with Douglas County sheriff's deputies near Interstate 25 and Happy Canyon Road, the sheriff's office announced on Twitter early Saturday evening..
Deputies had responded to Happy Canyon Road about 6:15 p.m. after a report of a man with a gun. The sheriff's office later reported that the suspect was shot and died from his injuries. It is not known whether the suspect fired at deputies. No deputies were reported injured.
The on and off-ramps of Interstate 25 were closed during an investigation.
6:15 DCSO responded to Happy Canyon/I25 ref man with gun, situation is now an Officer Involved Shooting. One suspect deceased at scene. No deputies injured. No danger to community. Critical Incident Response Team on scene. Active Investigation pic.twitter.com/SXdzVp05Fl— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) April 4, 2021