Pueblo police investigated a homicide after a man found with gunshot wounds in his back died from his injuries at a hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 12th St. around 2:30 a.m. Monday after police received reports of shots fired in the neighborhood and found a man with bullets in is back, law enforcement said.

Police asked people with information to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-553-3296 or 719-320-6006. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous should call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.crimestoppers.com.

