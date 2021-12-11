Colorado Springs police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened people from the roof of a business off Nevada Avenue, threw bricks at police and started a fire, officials with the police department said.

Just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday police received calls of a man, later identified as 35-year-old William Victor Shadden, on the roof of a business in the 1600 block of South Nevada. Shadden was reportedly making threats with a machete. As police attempted to peacefully engage Shadden he responded by throwing bricks at officers, officials said.

Eventually, police said Shadden broke windows to the second floor of the building and entered. Police said he then vandalized the interior and started a fire.

Shadden was later arrested, police said.