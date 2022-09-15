Flashing lights cop crash
A 62-year-old man from Fountain died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning while on his way to a jobsite, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The man stepped away from his parked dump truck with his back to an active lane of oncoming traffic around 7 a.m. at the corner of Gleneagle Drive and Huntington Beach Drive in north Colorado Springs, State Patrol said. 

He was struck by a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old male driver, who sustained no injuries. 

Witnesses said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the lanes of traffic to contact co-workers in the area. The workers were picking up dirt on Huntington Beach Drive, state patrol said.

The glare from the sunrise is a factor being considered in the crash, said Troy Kessler, a spokesman for the patrol.

