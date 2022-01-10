A man was killed after an assault early Monday at a bar in east Colorado Springs, police said.
Officers responded about 12:05 a.m. to El Campesino on the 900 block of North Circle Drive and found a man had died, police said. A caller told police that someone was "seriously injured" during an assault at the bar.
The death is being investigated as a homicide.
The police's Violent Crimes Homicides/Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.
Police have not made any arrests nor said what led to the assault.
No other details were released.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only