A man was killed after an assault early Monday at a bar in east Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers responded about 12:05 a.m. to El Campesino on the 900 block of North Circle Drive and found a man had died, police said. A caller told police that someone was "seriously injured" during an assault at the bar.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The police's Violent Crimes Homicides/Assault Unit has taken over the investigation.

Police have not made any arrests nor said what led to the assault.

No other details were released.