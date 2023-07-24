A Colorado Springs police officer was kicked multiple times Monday while arresting a man who was wanted in connection with a felony, according to police.

Lenox Sue, 37, faces charges of felony criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and trespassing.

At about 12 p.m., officers were looking for “a known suspect for felony criminal mischief,” officials said. When officers arrived at 1314 Pando Ave., they found Sue sitting outside the residence. Records show 1314 Pando Ave. as Sue’s home address.

When the officers informed Sue he was under arrest and tried to handcuff him, he began resisting, police said. He was taken down to the ground, where he continued fighting the officers, reportedly kicking one of them “several times in the chest, according to the police account.

Sue was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before being booked into the El Paso County Jail.