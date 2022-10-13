Colorado Springs police arrested two people Thursday on suspicion of stealing a vehicle.

Detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft Task Force spotted a stolen vehicle around 10 a.m. in the 9600 block of North Powers Boulevard. Police sent officers with the Tactical Enforcement Unit and K9 Unit to assist in stopping the vehicle.

Two people riding in the car — a man and a juvenile — fled after being stopped, leaving behind two handguns, police said.

Both the man and the juvenile have outstanding felony warrants and are suspects in other crimes, police said.

The juvenile had previously been arrested in an armed carjacking. He failed to appear in court following the charge, according to police.

Detectives apprehended the suspects after a brief foot chase and recovered the vehicle undamaged.

Police were withholding the suspects’ names because the investigation is ongoing.