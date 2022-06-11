Police lights
Colorado Springs police say a man is injured following a reported shooting near Garden of the Gods Road and I-25 just after midnight Saturday.

Officers responded to calls for shots fired in the area and a short time later witnesses told police they saw a gunshot victim in the same area. As they arrived on scene they reportedly found a man with a gunshot found and medical arrived on scene.

The man was taken to the hospital; his current condition is unknown. 

CSPD believes this is not a random incident and evidence shows multiple shots were fired.

