One man has been hospitalized following a reported robbery Saturday morning, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
Police received calls about a robbery in the 2400 block of International Circle east of Memorial Park just before 5 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man who said multiple individuals robbed him and made off with an unknown amount of money. As he tried to get away from them, he suffered a leg injury, police officials said.
He was taken to a local hospital as a result.