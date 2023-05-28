Colorado Springs police on Sunday arrested a man who allegedly hit multiple homes with gunfire while rolling through a residential neighborhood in a wheelchair, department officials said.

Michael Laino, 60, faces a charge of “prohibited use of weapons” and multiple counts of illegally discharging a firearm, police said.

At about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to emergency calls about a man in a wheelchair randomly firing a gun near East San Miguel Street and North Nevada Avenue, officials said. Four homes were reportedly hit by gunfire.

Officers checked all four affected homes and determined that no one had been injured by the gunshots.

Police found Laino near North Nevada Avenue and East Uintah Street and arrested him without incident.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Laino was arrested in November after allegedly wielding a gun while drunk, court records show.