A man in custody in Pueblo County on suspicion of a murder last October has been served a warrant in another murder last summer, officials with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Nicholas Wayne Tumblin, 31, was in the Pueblo County jail on an unrelated murder charge when detectives with the Sheriff's Office served him with a warrant for Raymond Ray Jr.'s murder Tuesday evening. Tumblin could face charges of murder and kidnapping in Ray's death, officials said.

Ray, 24, was reported missing in July 2021 by family. His body was found Aug. 17 by a landowner in rural Pueblo County.

Tumblin was arrested by U.S. marshals in October and is awaiting trial in the murder of 36-year-old Eric Trujillo, according to officials.