A man is in custody Tuesday night after a minor crime spree in north Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

At 10:07 p.m., police received reports of a man trespassing in the Lodge at Black Forest Apartment’s clubhouse near 7700 Bear Run Pt., according to officials.

Police said the man was wielding two machetes and was entering employee areas of the clubhouse. When he was asked to leave, he refused.

Amidst police response, the man left the building and went to his vehicle, where he retrieved a crossbow. He then proceeded to fire one bolt through the window of the occupied clubhouse office and left the premises before authorities arrived.

Around half an hour following the initial incident, a motorcyclist observed a vehicle traveling about 90 mph in opposing lanes of traffic on Research Parkway.

Officials said police initiated a pursuit after the suspect failed to yield and eluded authorities. It had been determined this was the same vehicle from the clubhouse at the Lodge at Black Forest.

According to officials, the suspect vehicle was spotted again about five minutes later at a hotel near the intersection of Razorback Road and North Academy Boulevard. After a brief pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials said police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jonathan Brosky, and charged him with felony menacing and vehicular eluding, among other traffic charges.

This article will be updated once more information is received.