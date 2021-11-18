The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified the man who allegedly hijacked a car during an officer-involved shooting Monday as 38-year-old Brian Shawn Reynoso, Lt. Deborah Mynatt a spokesperson with the office announced Thursday.
Reynoso was arrested Monday as police searched for the suspect in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Half Turn Road. Reynoso had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, Mynatt said. Just before 5 p.m. Monday, police attempted to contact Reynoso and he fled on foot to the area of the Greentree Village Apartments.
As police attempted to contact Reynoso again, Mynatt said he hijacked a vehicle. CSPD Lt. Daniel Thompson said Monday there were two occupants inside the vehicle. Thompson said Reynoso forced one occupant out and attempted to drive away with another. According to Mynatt, at some point during the encounter, Reynoso pointed a firearm at a police officer and the officer fired at least one round at Reynoso. He was not struck by the round, but injured in another fashion, she said.
On Monday, Thompson said, Reynoso crashed the vehicle into a nearby building. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No officers or community members were injured during this incident. The officer who fired his gun has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Police Department policy.
Reynoso was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, robbery, felony menacing, aggravated motor vehicle theft and other crimes, Mynatt said.