The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pueblo on the morning of Nov. 10 has been identified as 62-year-old Reginald Perry Bethea of Pueblo, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

Around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, the Pueblo Police Department reported "heavy police presence" in the area of the 3600 block of Dillon Drive due to the shooting but did not specify when the shooting took place.

The department said in a news release that no officers were injured in the shooting. The coroner said Bethea's autopsy has been completed but did not include the official cause of his death.