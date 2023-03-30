The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday identified a man fatally shot Monday near Cimarron Hills as Anthony Padilla, 43, of Colorado Springs.

Sheriff's deputies were called just before 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 800 block of Hathaway Drive in unincorporated El Paso County for a report of a burglary. Deputies heard gunfire when they arrived at the scene, and they found that Padilla had been shot, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Medics rushed Padilla to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Investigators are actively working the case and following up on leads, according to the Sheriff's Office. As of Thursday morning, there was no word of an arrest.