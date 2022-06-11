One man was hospitalized early Saturday morning after being shot in an area off Garden of the Gods road, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced.
According to officials, the police received multiple reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 4400 block of North Chestnut Street. Soon thereafter, a witness reported seeing a gunshot victim in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and called for an ambulance.
The man was taken to a local hospital. Police officials did not give an update on the man's condition.
Though no suspect information is available at this time, police do not believe the shooting was random. Officials said that multiple shots were fired.
The department's violent crimes unit is investigating.