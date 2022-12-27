The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a pickup truck last week, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Law enforcement officials said the death of Ivan Maldonado, 30, is being investigated as a homicide. Maldonado was a resident of Dallas, police said.

At about 7 a.m. on Dec. 20, police received a report of a “suspicious vehicle” on the side of the road near Interstate 25 and the MLK Bypass, officials said. When they arrived, they found Maldonado dead inside a pickup truck.

The Coroner’s Office has yet to make an official determination as to how Maldonado died, but law enforcement found sufficient evidence to begin the city’s 53rd homicide investigation of 2022. Colorado Springs police had investigated 43 homicides at this time last year, according to the release.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado Springs set a record in 2021 with 44 homicides, a number that had followed a record-setting 39 homicides in 2020.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed what happened to Maldonado, is asked to call police at 719-444-7000. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 800-222-8477.