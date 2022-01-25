A man who was found dead last week in north Colorado Springs has been identified Tuesday by police as 42-year-old Brian MacDonald.

The death is the fifth homicide in the city this year. Colorado Springs did not have its first homicide in 2021 until Jan. 23.

Police officers received calls for service about 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Nichols Boulevard. Officers found one man had died after he suffered from obvious trauma, police said.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information on this incident to call them at 719-444-7000 or leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.