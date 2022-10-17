A man was restrained by citizens after reportedly firing a gun multiple times near an adult league soccer game in north Colorado Springs on Sunday, according to Colorado Springs police.
Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired and a woman hiding in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road in the Briargate area, police said. The incident occurred across the street from an adult men's league soccer game at a local middle school.
A group of citizens reportedly grabbed and restrained James Hackler, 50, after Hackler had "fired all the rounds in his gun," and held him until officers arrived, according to police. Police said Hackler was intoxicated and experiencing a "mental health crisis" at the time of the shooting.
Hackler was taken to a hospital, police said, before being booked into the El Paso County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder after deliberation, a second-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge for the prohibited use of a firearm.
Court records show Hackler is being held at the jail without bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.