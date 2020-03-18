A man was fatally shot and a woman was stabbed in a domestic disturbance early Wednesday in northwest Colorado Springs, police said.
About 6 a.m., officers found a man dead inside a home in the 6900 block of Winter Hawk Circle, a news release stated. A woman had injuries that were not life threatening.
The woman was brought to the hospital for treatment.
Police believe both the man and woman, who were not identified, were known to each other and lived in the same home, the release stated.
Police are not looking for a suspect and there is no threat to the public.
This marks the city's 13th homicide this year and the third domestic-related homicide in the last two weeks.
On March 9, officers found 36-year-old Elizabeth Reuse suffering a life-threatening stab wound inside a home on the westside. She later died in the hospital.
Days earlier, on March 5, Ann Scott, 29, was fatally shot inside her home in north Colorado Springs, police said. Tamara Dunn, who had been living with Scott to protect her from her abusive husband, was stabbed 16 times, documents stated.